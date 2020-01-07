Jack Antonoff Announces A New Bleachers Album Will Be Coming This Year

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 7, 2020

Good news, Bleachers fans! You have a brand new album to look forward to in 2020.

The news comes straight from the man himself Jack Antonoff, who didn’t beat around the bush, tweeting: “i’m putting out a bleachers album this year”.

The disc comes three years in the making, forming the follow-up to the New Jersey indie-pop act’s 2017 LP Gone Now.

Antonoff last brought his Bleachers project to our shores in 2018, supporting Paramore on an arena tour around the country.

Hopefully a new LP means new Aussie tour dates on the way!

Watch this space…

