Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood & More Cover Nico’s ‘These Days’

Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy (of The 1975), Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio (Phish) have performed an acoustic version of Nico’s sonorous 1967 hit ‘These Days’. The group performed on Monday night (19th December) in New York City. The performance, first reported by Stereogum, was part of The Ally Coalition’s Annual Talent Show, which seeks to raise funds in support of LGBTQ youth.

Founded in 2013 by songwriter and music producer Jack Antonoff and his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, The Ally Coalition (TAC) uses music to spread its anti-discrimination message. According to their website, their 2021 talent show raised over US$350,000 (approx AUD$525k) for LGBTQ youth.

The Ally Coalition’s Annual Talent Show – ‘These Days’

TAC founder Jack Antonoff is better known for his prolific songwriting and production work, having collaborated with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Florence + the Machine and Olivia Rodrigo. His ubiquity was even criticised in 2021 by Pitchfork who said that “his omnipresence has flattened the sound of that niche between mainstream pop and indie music.”

In addition to the group cover of ‘These Days’, Bridgers performed her 2020 song ‘I Know The End’ with Healy, Dacus, Antonoff and band mate Christian Lee Hutson, and Antonoff, Healy and Anastasio teamed up for a cover of The National‘s High Violet single, ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’.

‘These Days’ was first recorded by Nico for her 1967 album Chelsea Girl. The song’s writer, Jackson Browne, later included it on his 1973 album For Everyman. Bridgers and Browne have collaborated in the past, including on the 2018 Christmas single ‘Christmas Time’. In 2021, Bridgers appeared in the music video for Browne’s single ‘My Cleveland Heart’.

