Jack Gray Returns With New Single ‘I Got 3’

Alt-pop up-and-comer, Jack Gray has shared a brand new single with us today. ‘I Got 3’ is an amazing, flowing single that’s as catchy as it is dreamy. It follows up his 2019 single ‘Friends Like These’.

On the new single, Jack Gray says, “‘I Got 3’ is about that moment in a relationship when you start to wrestle with the powerful feelings you have for the other individual.

“You want to express yourself and tell that person how you feel, but you’re just unsure how.

“It’s like that night when you’re out having an amazing time, and you realise you can no longer hold back the words,” said Gray.

“I Got 3 is all about that feeling, the desire of wanting to express your emotions, but not yet entirely sure of how.”

You can watch the lyric video for ‘I Got 3’ down below.

Last year, Jack Gray took us track by track through his EP Nights Like These, have a read here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]