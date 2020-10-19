Jack River, Ella Hooper & More Join 2020 BIGSOUND Lineup

BIGSOUND 2020 is among us, kicking off in less than 24 hours. And, while things will be different this year with the whole event happening virtually, acts are still being added to its already huge lineup.

It’s just been announced that Briggs will be joining your fave chef Nat’s What I Reckon for his cooking show, so expect some A+ banter and back and forth.

Jack River has been added to the bill, joining Johann Ponniah – founder of River’s record label I Oh You Records – for a Q&A following his keynote, ‘200 Shits Per Album’.

Jaguar Jonze and Killing Heidi‘s Ella Hooper are now set to appear alongside Mo’Ju and Ecca Vandal for a roundtable discussion titled ‘COVID Fucked My Tour Lyf.’

“BIGSOUND 2020 will entertain and inform, but at its core, it is a platform for us to connect and share an experience that we have grown to mark our years by,” BIGSOUND conference programmer Tom Larkin said in a press statement.

“This year we hope to provide an opportunity to explore not only the many challenges we have have faced as an industry together but also what is on the horizon, how we could make the best of that knowledge, and a chance to reflect with those who have defined our business to this point and how we might reshape it for the better.”

View all the important info on the event here.