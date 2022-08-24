Jack River Is Giving A Lucky Fan The Chance To Win A Private Performance

Jack River is celebrating the release of her new single by giving fans the chance to win a private performance. The competition comes alongside the release of ‘Real Life’, which arrived last month as her first new single of the year.

In keeping with the titular idea of things existing in ‘real life’, Jack River took to social media recently to announce an upcoming competition which will see her performing a private acoustic show for one lucky fan.

Jack River – ‘Real Life’

[embedded content]

“I’m going to come visit one of you in real life – at your workplace, or your party, or your school,” the singer began, “And play you a little acoustic show and play ‘Real Life’ in real life because I miss you and this song is about getting back to whatever real life is, getting outside back with real people. So we’re gonna do that!”

The ‘Real Life, Baby’ competition is open now to all Australian residents. Entrants need to head along to the I Oh You! website, follow the prompts, and explain in 25 words or less, tell Jack River why you think she should perform at your event.

Upon the release of ‘Real Life’ last month, Jack River explained that the track had been written as a response to being “over feeling feelings” throughout the monotony of lockdowns across these past few years. “I just wanted to swim with strangers in some sparkly foreign sea, see a mariachi band walking by on the sand, and maybe have a conversation with a friendly dolphin underwater,” she explained.

“Anything to get me away from death scrolling and endless headlines about how awful the world is. I wanted to get back to Real Life. Whatever that was.”

Further Reading

Jack River Called For Channel 7 To Play More Aussie Music & They Reckon They’re Gonna Do It

Jack River’s ‘Visions Of Us’ – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, 9/4/21

Jack River Takes On Savage Garden’s ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ For ‘Like A Version’