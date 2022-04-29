Jack River, King Stingray Among Finalists For Inaugural Environmental Music Prize

Finalists have been announced for the inaugural Environmental Music Prize. The $20,000 AUD prize celebrates songwriters inspiring action on climate and conservation. The 24 finalists were selected from over 200 entries.

The list of finalists was put together by a panel of industry professionals, including Montaigne, Anna Lunoe, and Heidi Lenffer (Cloud Control), and representatives of triple j, Double J, APRA AMCOS, and Nightlife Music. Climate campaigners representing Greenpeace, WWF, Australian Youth Climate Coalition, Ocean Impact Organisation, Green Music Australia and School Climate Strikers also had a say.

Public voting is open now until midnight, Sunday, 15th May. Listen to all the nominees in the Spotify playlist below and vote for your three favourite songs now.

Environmental Music Prize Finalists