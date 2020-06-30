Jack River Launches New Podcast Chatting To Aussie Artists About The Big Issues

The multi-talented Jack River, whose mum calls her Holly Rankin, can add yet another feather to her impressive cap today (alongside ARIA award-nominated musician, festival organiser, writer and advocate), with the launch of her new podcast series, To Rebel In The Times.

Listen to a trailer below:

Recorded over the past six months, ‘To Rebel In The Times’ sees the musician meet numerous artists, for conversations about what it means to stand up as a force for good.

“We are living in such a huge time, undergoing intense culture shifts, wrangling the upheaval of old ideas and (hopefully) replacing them with something better,” Rankin says.

“With To Rebel In The Times, I wanted to know where artists’ minds are at, especially the artists who have made it their life and art’s work to create change, and why it is so important to them that they use their voice, that they stand up and not only say something, but do something,” she explains.

Guests announced for the podcast include Alex the Astronaut, Briggs, Cub Sport, Kita Alexander, Portugal. The Man and Ziggy Alberts.

You can listen to the first episode – featuring Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson – here.