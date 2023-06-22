Jack River, Middle Kids, Sampa The Great & More to Play Caloundra Music Festival 2023

Caloundra Music Festival has announced its first round of artists for its 2023 edition, with Sampa the Great, Jack River, Middle Kids, and Illy leading the lineup. There’ll also be sets from the likes of Jarryd James, soul singer Wilsn, The Temper Trap, Vera Blue, L.A.B., and more. See the full lineup below – more artists are set to be announced.

The festival, now in its 16th year, will return to Kings Beach in Caloundra and run from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, 1st October. Tickets are now on sale, check out all the details below.

Sampa The Great: ‘Lane’ feat. Denzel Curry

New Zealand act L.A.B. have recently been announced on another Queensland Festival: Promiseland, alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill, ONEFOUR, Tems, Katchafire, and more.

Jack River’s new album Endless Summer arrived just last week, while Middle Kids returned at the end of May with a new single titled ‘Bootleg Firecracker’ – their first single since 2021 album Today We’re The Greatest.

“It started out as an up-tempo chorus about dancing, but Tim (Fitz – co-producer and bassist) slowed it down, and we came up with this idea of the bootleg firecracker,” vocalist Hannah Joy shared in a statement. “Fireworks can be dangerous and risky, but there’s something about their explosion of light and heat that brings people together in celebration. I think love is like that.”

Caloundra Music Festival Lineup 2023

Busby Marou

Illy

Jack River

Jarryd James

Kasey Chambers

L.A.B (NZ)

Middle Kids

Sampa The Great

Spiderbait

The Temper Trap

Thirsty Merc

Vera Blue

Wilsn

Dates & Venue

Friday, September 29 to Sunday, 1st October – Kings Beach, Caloundra

Tickets are on sale now.

