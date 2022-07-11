Jack River Shares Buoyant New Single ‘Real Life’, Announces Shows

Singer-songwriter Holly Rankin – better known as Jack River – has returned with her first single for the year, the sparkling, euphoric ‘Real Life’.

It’s a feel-good cut that takes its cues from 90s dance-pop (think Len‘s ‘Steal My Sunshine’), replete with soaring horns, grooving bass and washes of reverb-heavy guitar. It arrives alongside a similarly vibrant video directed by W.A.M. Bleakley that you can check out below.

Watch Jack River’s Video for ‘Real Life’

[embedded content]

“‘Real Life’ is the 90’s-esque dream land I needed to take a trip to, in the depths of neverending lockdowns,” Rankin says of her latest single. “Amidst the gloom, I wanted to feel a peculiar and perfect summer, even if just for 3 minutes.”

Coinciding with the new single, Rankin has announced a pair of headline shows for next month. She’ll take to the stage at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Thursday, 18th August before playing Oxford Art Factory in Sydney the following evening. Grab tickets here.

Since releasing her Stranger Heart EP back in 2020, Rankin has released one more single in addition to ‘Real Life’. She shared protest anthem ‘We Are the Youth’ last year after performing at a School Strike 4 Climate rally. “We want change and action, and we are ready to work to build our way out of a broken system,” she said of the song, which was later nominated for the inaugural Environmental Music Prize.

Further reading

ARIA Launches New Event Series ‘In Conversation’ With The Wombats & Jack River

Jack River Called For Channel 7 To Play More Aussie Music & They Reckon They’re Gonna Do It

Jack River’s ‘Visions Of Us’ – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, 9/4/21