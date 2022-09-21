Jack White Announces One-Off New Zealand Gig

Jack White has announced he will be visiting New Zealand for a one-off performance in November. The upcoming show will see White returning to the country to play the Christchurch Town Hall on Monday, 21st November.

Notably, it will mark not only White’s first time performing on the south island, but also his first time performing in the country as a solo artist. Previous performances with the likes of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather were confined to the likes of Auckland, Wellington, and surrounding cities, while his solo shows never made it past Australia.

Jack White – ‘What’s The Trick?’

[embedded content]

White’s one-off New Zealand performance will take place just two days after the enigmatic bluesman wraps up a brief visit to Australia, where he will perform an exclusive show as part of the recently-announced Adelaide festival Harvest Rock. Currently, there is no indication that White will play any other shows in either country in the near future – at least on this side of the new year.

2022 has thus far been a busy year for White with the release of two studio albums – Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive – in recent months, and his subsequent Supply Chain Issues Tour keeping him occupied since. He last visited Australian shores in 2019 with The Raconteurs, who made their debut visit to the country, and thus played their first-ever shows as The Saboteurs.

Jack White – New Zealand Tour 2022

Monday, 21st November – Christchurch Town Hall, New Zealand (Tickets)

