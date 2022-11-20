Jack White Covers Nirvana’s ‘Heart Shaped Box’ At Malaysia Show

Jack White shared an unexpected cover at his recent performance in Malaysia, unveiling his take on Nirvana’s 1993 song ‘Heart Shaped Box’. White debuted the cover at his show at Kuala Lumpur’s Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 16th November.

Typically, White’s live sets feature very few covers outside of famed blues artists such as Son House, Howlin’ Wolf, or Lead Belly, though recent performances have boasted covers from the likes of U2. Due to White’s noted disdain towards mobile phones during his shows, footage of the cover has been sparse, but has found its way online.

Jack White – ‘Heart Shaped Box’ (Nirvana cover)

[embedded content]

Footage of the cover sees White adding his own bluesy flair to the grunge classic by way of his unique vocals, before leaning into the communal experience provided by the famed chorus. It is unknown whether ‘Heart Shaped Box’ will make any further appearances in White’s sets or if it will simply be a one-time affair.

This weekend saw White make his return to Australian shores, performing his first solo performance in the country since 2012 as part of a one-off appearance Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival. Though he was last in the country for The Saboteurs’ debut shows in 2019, White is yet to announce a larger tour of the country in support of his recent albums Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

