Jack White Proposes To And Marries Partner Olivia Jean On Stage In Detroit

Jack White and Olivia Jean played a hometown gig at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre on Friday, 8th April. The gig coincided with the release of White’s new solo album, Fear of the Dawn.

The setlist was heavy on White Stripes songs, including ‘Hotel Yorba’, which White performed as a duet with Jean. ‘Hotel Yorba’ includes the lyric, “Let’s get married,” which White used as a segue to propose to Jean on stage. “I got a little question for you Olivia Jean,” he said. “Will you marry me?”

Jean said yes, but rather than decamping to a big cathedral with a priest, White and Jean got married on stage in a ceremony officiated by White’s business partner and Third Man Records co-founder, Ben Swank. Jean’s dad appeared on stage during the ceremony. “Do we have your blessing sir?” asked White. “Be honest.” He also said yes.

After Swank pronounced White and Jean husband and wife, White finished the show with The Raconteurs’ ‘Steady As She Goes’ and The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Jean formerly fronted Nashville band the Black Belles, whose White-produced self-titled debut album came out on Third Man Records in 2011. Jean has since transitioned to a solo career, releasing her latest album, Night Owl, via Third Man in 2019. White’s new album Fear of the Dawn is the first of two releases he has slated for 2022. The next, Entering Heaven Alive, is out on Friday, 22nd July.

[embedded content]