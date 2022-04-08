Jack White Releases New Solo Album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’

Jack White’s fourth solo album and first since 2018’s Boarding House Reach is out now. The new album, Fear Of the Dawn, is one of two albums White has slated for 2022.

Fear Of the Dawn was preceded by the singles ‘Taking Me Back’, in October 2021, and ‘Hi-De-Ho’, in March. The title track also preceded the album, appearing as the B-side to ‘Love Is Selfish’, the lead single from White’s other upcoming album, Entering Heaven Alive.

‘Hi-De-Ho’ is is a collaboration with hip hop great and A Tribe Called Quest leader, Q-Tip. Q-Tip is the album’s only featured guest. White previously guested on the track ‘Solid Wall of Sound’ from A Tribe Called Quest’s final album, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service (2016). White co-wrote and sang background vocals on the track, which also featured Elton John.

White’s second album of 2022, Entering Heaven Alive, is due out on Friday, 22nd July. So far, we’ve heard ‘Love Is Selfish’ and ‘Queen of the Bees’, both of which follow a more traditional, acoustic-oriented path than the hard-rock sound of Fear Of the Dawn.

This month marks the ten year anniversary of White’s debut solo album, Blunderbuss. He released its follow-up, Lazaretto, in 2014 and Boarding House Reach in 2018. In the interim, White’s released records with his bands The Dead Weather (Dodge and Burn, 2015) and The Raconteurs (Help Us Stranger, 2019) and appeared on ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ from Beyonce’s Lemonade (2016).

Jack White – Fear of the Dawn

Taking Me Back Fear Of The Dawn The White Raven Hi-De-Ho Eosophobia Into The Twilight Dusk What’s The Trick? That Was Then (This Is Now) Eosophobia (Reprise) Morning, Noon and Night Shedding My Velvet

