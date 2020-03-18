Jackery Announces “Jackery Explorer Day” and Launches Explore 1000 Portable Power Station on the Market

FREMONT, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and outdoor energy solutions, has announced the “Jackery Explorer Day” and launched the newest Explorer 1000 portable power station on the market.



“Jackery Explorer Day” is announced to release the newest Explorer model on the third Wednesday of March every year from 2020. So today, Jackery launches the new Explorer 1000 on the first “Jackery Explorer Day” and encourages more people can go outdoors and explore the nature.

The Jackery Explorer Series is a range of rechargeable lithium portable power supplies with AC outlet, DC and USB ports. The newest Explorer 1000 is the biggest Explorer, with 1000W rated power (2000W surge power), 1002Wh capacity, and multiple output charge/recharge ports, it meets the power supply needs of higher and most power electrical appliances.

Product Features

Higher wattage, larger capacity:

Jackery Explorer 1000 is a 1002Wh power station, carries a 1000W pure sine wave inverter with a surge capacity of 2000 watts. You could use the device to power up higher power electronic appliances quite comfortably.

3 standard AC outlets and 5 DC ports:

Multiple output port for most appliance charging. Jackery Explore 1000 features three standard AC sockets (with pure sine wave), dual USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one 12V carport. You could use the device to power up a number of appliances simultaneously and quite efficiently.

Solar fasting-charging MPPT technology:

Solar fasting-charging MPPT technology for the efficient and green outdoor power demand. With MTTP technology, Jackery Explore 1000 can be fully charged by connecting two SolarSaga 100Ws for around 8 hours to keep charged and connected even off the grid.

Product Availability and Price

The Explorer 1000 is currently available to USA consumers for $999.99. Good news is the customers can get an early bird discount $200 off at Amazon.com and Jackery.com. Add 2SP + 1E1000 to the cart and enter code VYSD6DZE to save $300 (Reg. $1499.97). Add 1 E1000 to the cart and enter code O9MVAAFE to save $200 (Reg. $999.99).

About Jackery

Jackery was founded by a former Apple battery engineer in Silicon Valley in 2012. With state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing expertise, Jackery launched the world’s first Lithium Portable Power Station in 2015. As an industry leader in eco-friendly portable power. Jackery specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for the explorers.

