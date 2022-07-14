Jackery Wins Life Saving Solution of the Year Award at 2022 Natural Disasters Expo in Miami

The Company’s solar power solutions have been instrumental throughout the world in the past year as the globe witnesses an unprecedented number of natural disasters.

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading solar power technology solution provider, Jackery, won the Life Saving Solution of the Year Award at this year’s Natural Disaster Expo held in Miami. Featuring both emergency backup power and off-grid power, Jackery’s products were deemed by judges to be the best in safety and reliability, while causing no negative environmental impact.

The exhibition included 200 suppliers and 5,000 representatives from government agencies and disaster emergency response organizations. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of three awards that saw companies nominated based on the impact their services, products, or strategies had on emergency service provision and response to natural disasters, as well as market recovery from major incidents or disasters.

With the aim of empowering outdoor enthusiasts go further, Jackery has been always committed in providing quality products in life-saving work and community relief.

Jackery’s response to the California wildfires

Jackery has been quick to respond to fires and wildfires throughout the United States. In California, the company worked directly with the mayor’s office to distribute over 100 donated Jackery Explorer power stations and solar panels to affected families in the community.

Jackery’s donations to Kentucky

When catastrophic tornadoes devastated the midwestern United States, Jackery was on hand to donate solar generators and portable power stations. The power stations provided essential electricity while the grid was down. These incidents continue, and Jackery continues to be ready and willing to help.

Climate change represents ongoing concerns for safety. Jackery products power lights, appliances, heaters/air conditioning, medical devices, communication devices, among others. The company continues to lead the way with proactive activism and to spread awareness of how backup solar power can save lives.

Jackery’s life-saving devices bring peace of mind

As concern over ongoing and escalating natural disasters rises, leaders at Jackery take seriously their responsibility to provide life-saving devices in the form of solar generators, solar panels, and portable power solutions. The Company offers a wide range of solar power solutions, which provide various levels of power and always provide protection that brings peace of mind.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a top-selling global outdoor solar generator brand that emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise. As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon’s Choice lists since 2020. To date, Jackery has received 19 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A’ Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The New York Times, CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, Tom’s Guide, and other publications have ranked it among the best solar generators on the market. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 1.5 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the US to Europe.

