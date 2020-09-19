“Jackie Forster expresses support for son Kobe Paras on his 23rd birthday”

Former actress Jackie Forster posted a meaningful birthday message for her son Kobe Paras as he turns 23.

Jackie posted on her Instagram a photo of all her younger kids Jared, Caleigh and Yohan with their older brothers, Andre and Kobe, her children with ex-husband Benjie Paras.

“We will always be here to support you kuya @_kokoparas I’m so excited for all that is still ahead for you! Keep your head up and keep pushing towards your goals,” she began her post.

She added that she knows the challenges he is having right now but with hard work everything will eventually fall into place.

“I know these last few years haven’t been easy but it’s all part of the plan. Take all the learnings and allow yourself to grow. It’s true what they say : growing feels like breaking at first.

“So keep focused and keep praying. Trust me, it will all make sense later on. Meanwhile, hustle hard and take more chances while you are still young my love and try to enjoy the journey 💼 God be with you every step of the way! We Love you so much, Happy birthday 🎂 #23 my fav number!”

In the comments section, Kobe sweetly replied to his mother, “I love you guys 😭 Thank you mama!”

Meanwhile his kuya, Andre, posted a cute photo of them

as kids and simply captioned it, “23”.

Jackie was estranged from her two children Andre and Kobe when she separated from Benjie in 2005. In 2018, Jackie and husband Michel Franken brought their children to settle in the Philippines so she can reconnect with her two sons in 2018.

Last May, Jackie also shared on her Instagram that her heart is full as Andre and Kobe were quarantined with her family and celebrated Yohan’s 5th birthday together.