“Jackie Forster, family celebrate birthday of daughter Caleigh”

Actress Jackie Forster celebrated the birthday of her only daughter over the weekend.

Caleigh Simone, who was born in September 2010, had a simple celebration at home as she turned 10 years old.

Jackie shared several photos on her Instagram page as she greeted her daughter a happy birthday.

“My blooming beauty @caleighsimone,” she wrote in the caption. “Happiest 10th birthday. I can’t wait to witness what the future brings.”

Present at the celebration was Jackie’s family, including her two sons, Andre and Kobe, with former husband Benjie Paras.

Kobe also turned another year older over the weekend.

Caleigh is one of Jackie’s three children with her husband, Dutch businessman Michel Franken.

In 2014, at the age of 3, Caleigh battled leukemia.