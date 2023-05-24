Jackson Browne Adds QLD A Day on the Green Show to Re-Scheduled Australian Tour

Jackson Browne has extended his upcoming Australian tour with an additional show announced for Queensland in December. Browne will now headline A Day On The Green at Sirromet Wines in Queensland at Mount Cotton on Saturday, 2nd December.

The veteran will be joined at Mount Cotton by stalwarts Vika & Linda, The Waifs – who’ll soon be touring around on the anniversary run for Up All Night – and Melbourne artist Liz Stringer. Check out all the ticketing details below.

Jackson Browne: ‘Running On Empty’

Browne will also play Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne in late November, and Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on Friday, 1st December. The dates were rescheduled from his tour in April, when he fell ill and was forced to cancel a number of dates.

“I’m very disappointed, because our shows have been going so well, and we have all been so excited to play for you,” Browne told fans at the time. “I’m disappointed too, not to get to hear Liz Stringer! I promise to get back here at the first opportunity, and play these two shows.”

Liz Stringer will serve as Browne’s support act at the Melbourne and Sydney shows.

Browne’s latest album Downhill From Everywhere was released back in 2021.

Jackson Browne in Australia 2023

Wednesday, 29th November (previously 13th April) – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 1st December (previously 15th April) – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 2nd December – A Day On The Green, Mount Cotton QLD

Tickets on sale now. You can register for A Day On The Green tickets here – general tickets go on sale Wednesday, 31st May at 11am local time via Ticketmaster.

