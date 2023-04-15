Jackson Browne Postpones This Weekend’s Sydney and Melbourne Shows

After postponing Thursday night’s Melbourne show due to illness, American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced that tonight’s show at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre and tomorrow’s rescheduled show at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena will also be postponed.

Frontier Touring is urging fans to hold onto their tickets, promising that new show dates will be confirmed in the coming days. Browne is due to travel to New Zealand early next week, with shows planned in Auckland on Tuesday, 18th April, Wellington on Wednesday and Christchurch on Friday, 21st April.

Jackson Browne – ‘Take It Easy’

[embedded content]

Browne released a statement this morning (Saturday, 15th April) explaining the decision to postpone the two shows.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you that I’m still very sick,” he said, “and have to postpone my concert at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney.” Browne said that despite being on antibiotics and giving his voice three days’ rest, it “has not produced the results I was hoping for. In fact, I don’t actually know what kind of infection I have.”

He continued, “This means that I must postpone the rescheduled Melbourne show also. I’m very disappointed, because our shows have been going so well, and we have all been so excited to play for you. I’m disappointed too, not to get to hear Liz Stringer! I promise to get back here at the first opportunity, and play these two shows.”

Anyone unable to attend the to-be-announced rescheduled dates can obtain a full refund. For any further questions, people are encouraged to contact Ticketek here.

Further Reading

Jackson Browne Reschedules Tonight’s Melbourne Show Due to Illness

Phoebe Bridgers Gets Jackson Browne On Board For New Version Of ‘Kyoto’

Steve Earle on US Politics, Honouring His Idols and Touring Like Hell