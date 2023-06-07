JACKSON WANG MAGICMAN WORLD TOUR 2023 MACAU AT GALAXY ARENA on 15 – 16 JULY 2023

This most-anticipated tour makes its first stop in Greater China

MACAU, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global megastar Jackson Wang kicked off his first solo world tour, the JACKSON WANG MAGICMAN WORLD TOUR, in Bangkok in 2022. After captivating audiences across multiple continents, this music legend is set to bring his highly anticipated JACKSON WANG MAGICMAN WORLD TOUR to Macau. Prepare to be enthralled by Wang’s electrifying performance at the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena, Macau’s newest and largest indoor entertainment venue with a seating capacity of 16,000. Tickets go on sale at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at ticketing.galaxymacau.com.



Since making his debut in Korea in 2014, Jackson Wang has won the hearts of music fans around the world. His exceptional talent has propelled him to remarkable heights, including a ground-breaking appearance at the Coachella Music Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist to grace the main stage. This year, due to his immense international appeal, Wang has been invited to perform at Coachella once again, cementing his status as a music icon. His 2022 album “MAGIC MAN” ranked #15 on the prestigious Billboard 200, earning him the distinction as the first Chinese solo artist to break into the top-20, with Wang himself ranking #13 on Billboard’s Artist 100 in 2022.

Date: 15 – 16 July 2023 (Saturday and Sunday) Venue: Galaxy Arena at Galaxy Macau Public ticket sales: 12noon, June 7, 2023 (Wednesday) Ticketing Channel: Galaxy Ticketing – http://ticketing.galaxymacau.com Ticket prices: MOP2,599 (VVIP standing) MOP2,199 (Platinum seated) MOP1,899 (Cat 1 seated) MOP1,599 (Cat 2 seated) MOP999 (Cat 3 seated) MOP799 (Cat 4 seated)

Exclusive VVIP Packages:

“Magic 1” Package – MOP3,888 includes the following experiences

One (1) VVIP standing ticket

Photo opportunity with Jackson Wang

VVIP autographed VIP memorabilia

A unique experience to Sound Check Party

One commemorative VIP tour token

VVIP priority admission (early entry)

“Magic 2” Package – MOP3,188 includes the following experiences

One (1) VVIP standing ticket

A unique experience to Sound Check Party

One special VIP memorabilia

One commemorative VIP tour token

VVIP priority check-in (early entry)



