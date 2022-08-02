Jackson Wang Previews New Album With Single ‘Cruel’

Chinese singer and producer Jackson Wang has announced the release date of his upcoming album Magic Man – due out Friday 9th September. And from it, the musician has teased the record out some more, dropping new track ‘Cruel’.

The single, like the rest of Magic Man, explores Wang’s alter ego – an alter ego that becomes ‘transported to various realities, each bound by its own set of rules’. The record shows the creative as his most vulnerable as he finds himself in an alternate reality, where ‘laws of mystery, temptation, and confusion’ are the dominant forces at play.

The release of ‘Cruel’ follows Wang’s previous single ‘Blow’; going off the energy of ‘Cruel’ (certainly the music video), Magic Man is coming through strong with the seductive energy. ‘Cruel’ features production from Cambo (Doja Cat), Floyd Kuji (Kanye West), Roland Gajate Garcia (Camia Cabello) and LOUALLDAY. Such a dream team buoying Wang’s already clear talent as a songwriter and vocalist brings ‘Cruel’ onto our radar as a sharp and immersive listen, laying the foundation well for Magic Man as a whole.

Jackson Wang – ‘Cruel’

“‘Cruel’ is a very special record for me. It really set the precedence for where the narrative of the album needed to go and sound.” Wang has said of his new music.

“We were working on many records before this one, but we were struggling to find a clear direction. ‘Cruel’ is like a manifestation of the environments and hurdles we had to overcome at the time. Every time we felt we were getting close, something slips past us and it all felt so far away. Once ‘Cruel’ came into our hands, it all made sense for us, it was like a beautiful mental breakdown.”

Along with being a successful singer and producer, Wang has enjoyed global success as a fashion designer. His work as founder and creative director of TEAM WANG has been covered extensively in fashion press while musically, Wang has huge influence outside his solo material thanks to being a member of the wildly popular K-Pop group, Got7.

Earlier this year, Wang became the first-ever Chinese artist to perform on Coachella’s main stage, appearing as part of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever production.

