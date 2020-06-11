“Jaclyn Jose apologizes to Vivian Velez after lambasting her for defending Pinky Amador”

Vivian Velez has turned down Jaclyn Jose’s apology.

Pinky Amador was recently embroiled in a controversy online after a video of her where she can be seen shouting at a staff of a condotel she was a resident of, after finding out that the said place has allegedly been accepting Persons Under Monitoring (PUM).

The issue has since escalated — leading to other celebrities like Marissa Sanchez and Vivian Velez to come to PInky’s defense.

Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vivian, in a Facebook post last June 8, said it was a “rightful reaction” on the part of Pinky considering the potential health risk.

“Just to give a brief clarificatory overview of her personal statement, Pinky’s outrage was the offshoot of her personal grievance against misinformation, a plea for accountability from her building owners and administrators, and her rightful reaction and defense for the assurance of her own, as well as her fellow homeowners’ and residents’ safety and well-being amid a potentially hazardous health threat, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Vivian wrote.

But veteran actress Jaclyn Jose, who was among the celebrities, who deemed Pinky’s reaction wrong, called out the latter through a lengthy post on Instagram.

She wrote: “To Ms. Amador ‘wag naman po ganun? Paano po ang mga kapatid asawa at iba pa lahi ng taong minura nio. Habang buhay nila dadalin pang lalait nio..media at instgram lang lang amg laban nila….do not persecute naglabas ng video kasi nanakot po kayo na sasaktan nio sila video lang kakampi..front liners po sila , na d nio alam kung paano sila nakarating trabaho?”

Meanwhile, in the comments section, the award-winning actress took her rage further on the issue — venting out her frustration not just on Pinky and the staff involved in the incident, but also on Vivian for coming to Pinky’s defense.

“Regardless if she lambasted minura sinigawan…,” she wrote in the comments. “Wala kayo [pinagkaiba sa [H]udyo..hinahangaan kita Velez but not this time you little piece of sh*t!”

But it did not take long for Jaclyn to apologize for dragging her fellow actress and lambasting her online.

“To Ms. Vivian Velez, I am sorry for what I have said in your wall. I now what kind of a person you are, didn’t mean to lambast you. Mali ako. You are a friend, a family friend for that matter … again I apologize,” she wrote in her post.

In a Facebook post last Wednesday, June 10, Vivian addressed Jaclyn — turning down the latter’s apology on social media. She cited how hurt she was considering the hateful words came from someone close to her.

“Jane, I do not accept your apology because you deliberately made sure that I will get hurt by your accusations and false witness about my person,” Velez wrote in a Facebook post.

She went on: “A piece of advice, unsolicited as it may seem, please do not get intoxicated and form an opinion on matters. Because being under the influence of a substance is the oldest and lamest excuse one can give and expect considerations from the people they offend. People have been affected by your inexcusable display of madness every time you get to drink more than you should.”

As of writing, Jaclyn has yet to reply to Vivian’s reaction to her apology.