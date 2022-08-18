Jacob Collier Adds New Shows to 2022 Australian ‘Djesse’ Tour

UK wunderkind Jacob Collier will be in Australia during the first half of December as part of his global Djesse tour. Tickets for Collier’s shows in Adelaide, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane went on sale a couple of Fridays ago (5th August) and demand has been such that Collier’s added new shows in Melbourne and Sydney, as well as Auckland.

Tickets for Collier’s performance at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, 7th December have sold out, so he’ll stick around for a second show at the venue on Thursday, 8th December. The gig at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday, 4th December is also expected to sell out, prompting the announcement of a new all ages show at the venue on Monday, 5th December.

Jacob Collier – ‘All I Need’ (live w/Mahalia)

﻿

Collier is touring in support of his ongoing Djesse project, the latest instalment of which, Djesse Vol. 3, came out in August 2020. Collier continues to display a penchant for indiscriminate collaboration, working on the album with artists as varied as T-Pain, Kimbra, Tank and the Bangas, Mahalia, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Rapsody, Daniel Caesar and more.

Collier’s debut album, In My Room, came out in 2016, introducing the London-raised performed as an absurdly gifted instrumentalist. He released Djesse Vol. 1 in 2018, teaming up with the Metropole Orkest and vocalists such as Laura Mvula and a cappella group Take 6. Djesse Vol. 2 came out in 2019 and featured collabs with the likes of Sam Amidon, Steve Vai and Lianne La Havas.

Collier’s latest single, ‘Never Gonna Be Along’, came out in June 2022. True to form, it features a couple of big name guests: Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer.

Jacob Collier – Djesse Australian Tour 2022

Thursday, 1st December – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday, 3rd December – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Sunday, 4th December – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne (18+)

Monday, 5th December – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 7th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney SOLD OUT

Thursday, 8th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NEW SHOW

Saturday, 10th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Frontier Members presale for the new shows run for 24 hours from 1pm local time on Tuesday, 23rd August (or until pre-sale allocation exhausted). General public on sale begins on Wednesday, 24th August (2pm local time).

Further Reading

Ty Dolla $ign, YG, And PNAU Lead 2022 The Grass Is Greener Lineup

Love Letter To A Record: Jem Cassar-Daley On John Mayer’s ‘Battle Studies’

Jacob Collier Announces Australian ‘Djesse’ Tour Dates