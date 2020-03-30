Jaguar Jonze Talks Through Her Coronavirus Virtual Hospitalisation

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 30, 2020

Brisbane singer-songwriter Jaguar Jonze is one of many thousands worldwide experiencing what it’s like to have COVID-19.

She’s also one of many Aussies who is being monitored in her home rather than being hospitalised, and has taken to Instagram to explain what her life as a “virtual hospital patient” is like.

Jonze returned home earlier in March, after performing three shows out of a scheduled 10 in the US, with the tour – including a showcase at SXSW – having to be cut short.

10 days ago she announced she was experiencing symptoms, was tested and returned a positive result.

Now she’s checked in via her socials to update her fans on her experiences, explaining that after a raft of symptoms, she now only has a cough and fatigue.

” I am a virtual hospital patient (which has been such a great initiative), which means I check in with a nurse over video conference twice a day and leave beds for those who are in a more dire situation,” she wrote.

For the sake of close monitoring, she’s been wearing a temperature tracker, and also has a vital signs reader, “which feeds data to the hospital.”

She will be discharged after now showing any symptoms for three days.

Jonze hasn’t been wasting the time either, teasing fans that new music could be a result of the time spent in isolation.

“…thank you to everyone for the kind wishes, I’m starting to feel a lot more myself. I’ve been working on something for you guys to pass the time so keep a close eye!”

Her most recent track is called ‘Rabbit Hole’, which was her entry for Eurovision Australia Decides 2020.

Eurovision organisers recently announced that this year’s event has been cancelled.