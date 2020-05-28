“Jake Cuena on spending home quarantine with Kylie Verzosa: ‘We don’t usually have so much drama’”

‘Love Lockdown; star Jake Cuenca talks about shooting scenes with his own mobile phone during ECQ.

With the local film productions put on hold, Jake Cuenca said he feels very thankful to be included in the iWant digital film Love Lockdown which he and girlfriend Kylie Verzosa shot from inside their condo. “It was happy and fulfilling. Actually the big question the night before we started shooting was kung kaya ba natin ito? Ang daming questions kasi like with me, maraming aspeto na hindi namin alam gawin like the audio. It’s funny like there were certain times na mag-a-action na si direk, uma-acting ka na pero nakalimutan mo pala i-roll yung audio or nakalimutan mo i-on yung ilaw na hindi mo talaga iisipin bilang artista. So for me, it was doing the juggling act of everything and being able to do what we love to do in this time of crisis, sobrang fulfilling at saka sobrang grateful lang na meron pa rin kaming pagkakataon na umarte at gawin yung mahal naming gawin,” he shared.

Communicating with their director only through Zoom, Jake said was not the biggest challenge for him in doing the project. “The challenge of the Love Lockdown was we don’t usually fight. We don’t usually have so much drama in our relationship and yun yung parang naging pinaka-challenge kasi. Kasi usually when we’re at work we create that space, we imagine that space that we’re acting in. But when you’re acting at home, it’s a bit difficult and you have to warm up to it. So the most challenging part for Love Lockdown was actually to fight and to argue. At certain points in this movie you can see our relationship getting destroyed and that was the hard part for me from this whole experience. Kasi hindi naman kami talaga ganun. Sobrang chill lang naming dalawa and we’re always just super happy,” he explained.

Being on lockdown together for more than two months has strengthened their bond as a couple onscreen and in real life according to Jake. “Actually mas nag-strengthen yung relationship namin through everything sa totoo lang. Sa akin parang this was the time na although challenging kasi ang daming nangyayari, but this was also the time na siya lang talaga yung iniisip ko. All my attention was solely on her. Usually kasi when we’re on a work schedule, when we’re shooting, when you go home from taping or filming or when you have a schedule you have to do, subconsciously you’re already there eh. As an actor you’re already planning your scenes, you’re already planning all these things and in the lockdown I was able to put that all aside and just focus on our relationship. So I would say that the lockdown has made us definitely stronger.”