“Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa celebrate their ‘baby’ Nuggie’s first birthday”

Celebrity couple Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa prepare a party for their first pet together.

During the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period, celebrity couple Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa shared home quarantine not just with each other but also with their pet dogs. Nuggie, a bulldog, was the first dog whom they brought home last September, recently celebrated his first birthday last July 9. Kylie and Jake decided to mark the milestone of their eldest furbaby by throwing him a party at home prepared by Kylie. The couple also have a poodle named Leo whom they brought home last December. Jake wrote on his Instagram account, “Happy birthday @nuggiethebulldog we love you. I can’t believe it’s already been a year with this guy.”

Kylie wrote on her Instagram account, thanking Jake for being a good fur dad to their cute pets. “Nuggie’s first Birthday Party. ⁣Happy Birthday Bubba, Thank you for bring us so much joy and so much more chores to do. Haha! ILYSM! ⁣ Thank you ate Jov for the cute balloon arrangement, and boo, @juancarloscuenca, for always taking good care of our doggies.”