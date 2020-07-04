“Jake Cuenca counts his blessings this year: ‘Na-mi-miss ko na magtrabaho’”

Star Magic artist Jake Cuenca shares his newfound appreciation for his work while doing ECQ.

After doing the iWant digital film Love Lockdown during the ECQ and being part of the Star Magic: Love from Home series, Jake Cuenca said he is now more aware of the things he should not be taking for granted. “I’m just grateful for the little things that we have, And then when it comes to the industry naman, it’s definitely a new normal. Also even yung paggawa naman ng Love Lockdown na pinadala sa amin yung gamit tapos bahala na kami matuto kung paano namin gagawin yung ilaw, yung audio. It was very challenging but dun mo makikita na pag gusto mo, madaming paraan,” he said.

The 32-year-old Kapamilya actor said he really missed being on a physical set since March. “Before we did Love Lockdown, na-miss ko na yung pag-arte eh. Na-mi-miss ko na magtrabaho, na-miss ko na mag-taping. So I was fortunate to still be able what I love to do, which is to act. And be able to do something different also. Parang nung in-offer sa amin yung project, sabi ko hindi ako marunong gumalaw nung camera, I don’t know how to do the lights. But because of that experience, you start to appreciate yung trabaho ng audio man, ng cameraman. Mas na-appreciate mo yung proseso ng pag-taping. This whole experience, mas na-a-appreciate ko lahat ng bagay na wala dito ngayon, which is having to work, having to meet with people, ganyan. Parang ngayon mas na-appreciate ko lahat ng bagay,” he said.

Just like the rest of the country, Jake admitted he has learned how to adapt to the country’s guidelines on the pandemic. “Ang laking adjustment. There are times na just when you’re getting over something, may panibagong issue na naman. I think the big challenge and the big thing for everyone is to stay positive. Despite everything that’s going on, we have to count our blessings and be grateful for what we have and that’s what I practice everyday when I wake up,” he added.