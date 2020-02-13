“Jake Cuenca defends his network: ‘ABS-CBN was there for me when I was nothing’”

‘Lungs’ star Jake Cuenca voices out his sentiments regarding the issue of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

As he returns to the stage this year for the re-run of the 9 Works Theatrical and Sandbox Collective production Lungs, Jake Cuenca said he is excited to be part of his second theatrical performance. In the two-man play, Jake and Sab Jose play a couple going through different phases in their relationship. “Sandbox kasi they like to challenge me. My first play ganito agad and at the same time, they were planning and they offered me a solo one person play naman. Pero gusto kong balikan ito. Personally, gusto kong balikan kasi mahal ko na sila eh, my director, (my co-star) si Sab (Jose), Sandbox, I do love them as people kaya I had to go back to this again. Ngayon nga I have a better understanding of it kasi because of my relationship with Kylie (Verzosa),” he shared during the Sandbox Fest 2020 presscon held last February 11 in Quezon City.

During the event, the talented actor was asked regarding his position on the shutdown issue with his home network. “ABS-CBN didn’t break any law puwede ba. That’s just absurd and at the same time, di ba may proseso? So daanan naman natin yung tamang proseso. Hindi nga lang para sa artista kundi para sa lahat ng empleyado ng ABS-CBN. That’s 20,000 people employed by ASB-CBN and their jobs are going to be taken away from them. That’s people who have been working there for decades, sometimes 15, 20 years. Maawa naman sila. Like me, an actor, we can do movies and we can do theater. We can do a lot of things. Pero isipin natin yung mga empleyado na binigay yung buong buhay nila sa ABS-CBN. So for me, daanin man lang natin yung proseso man lang. And that’s all I have to say about that,” he shared.

Having transferred from another network in 2006, Jake said he will forever be grateful to the Kapamilya network. “ABS-CBN was there for me when I was nothing. First taping day ko I had 100 pesos in my pocket. Wala akong pang-gas papuntang taping and ABS-CBN has given me this life. So for me, I’m loyal with ABS-CBN. Nung umalis ako ng GMA isang daan na lang pera ko. Wala akong pang-parking kasi sa airport kami nag-taping. So imagine mo 18 hours kami dun, wala akong pambayad ng parking. Kaya nakakalungkot yung nangyayari sa ABS-CBN kasi ang daming buhay natulungan ng ABS-CBN eh. Ang dami talaga. At saka bigla na lang? Ganun ganun na lang? Wala man lang proseso, walang kahit ano? Ano ba di ba? Alam naman ng ABS-CBN ang ginagawa nila,” he explained.