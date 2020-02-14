“Jake Cuenca on marriage plans with Kylie Verzosa: ‘No pressure and we’re not rushing’”

‘Lungs’ star Jake Cuenca reveals his simple but sweet Valentine’s day plans with girlfriend Kylie Verzosa.

After celebrating girlfriend Kylie Verzosa’s birthday in Thailand last week, Jake Cuenca said that he plans to extend the celebration up until Valentine’s day. “Kaka-celebrate lang namin nung birthday ni Kylie but maybe for Valentine’s day we’ll just have a good dinner then spend time with her dogs din. Kasi it’s been a bit hectic right now because of rehearsals for this and then at the same time kakatapos lang ng The Haunted so I’ve been a bit busy. For Valentine’s, I’m going to make sure to set aside time for us to have a good dinner and spend time with her dogs,” he shared.

Jake said their lives have both changed because they are also pet parents. “It’s more fun. Ako I love those dogs. Hindi ko naisip na magkakaaso ako ever. I was not a dog person. But now I can’t get enough of them. It’s my thing now,” he added.

After half a year of dating, Jake said he and Kylie are in no rush to label their relationship as something more serious. “No, no pressure and we’re not rushing. It’s just the start of her career and I want her to enjoy that. More than anything, my biggest wish for her is for her dreams to come true, for her to reach her dreams and we’re both doing it together and we’re helping each other out. So parang tinutulungan namin ang isa’t isa to make our dreams come true together. So for now our goals are for ourselves. More so her, because she just started her career,” he explained.

During the press launch of the restaging of his play Lungs which is part of this year’s Sandbox Fest happening in March, Jake gave some advice on how he maintains smooth relations with his exes. “Well maybe just time. Like anything, time will cure anything. Ever since naman ako, hindi naman ako ma-pride na tao. So kung alam kong mali ako I will always be the one to approach and say sorry or say hi. And at the same time, yung mas nangingibabaw sa akin is to always be a gentleman. That’s how my parents raised me. So if I see an ex or whatever, kahit masama pa yung feelings niya towards me, I’d still be the one to say hi kasi there’s history there, may history, may ininvest din yung tao sa ‘yo. So for me I’d like to be cordial no matter what. Keep it classy,” he said.