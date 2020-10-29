“Jake Cuenca on starring in the sexy horror ‘Sitsit’: ‘I knew it was going to be intense’”

‘Sitsit’ actor Jake Cuenca talks about having fun on the set of his latest digital film for Halloween.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca said he is blessed to busy acting on consecutive projects over the past few months. In the twin-bill film Sitsit where he stars in the episode Scorpio, named after the Zodiac sign, Jake and co-star Dido Dela Paz portray Danny, a lustful aging photographer who fears living a lonely life with no one to love. To get the woman he loves and is obsessed with, he takes a mysterious potion that will turn him into a young handsome man to win her heart.

“In general I had so much fun. As an actor, you really have fun working with a director who allows you to play at the same time guides you. Para lang kaming naglaro the whole time. when I read the script I knew it was going to be challenging. But I knew Tito Dido, I knew him na from before and I knew it wouldn’t be difficult for me to kind of copy him. He turns into me. And then at the same time I always wanted to work with direk Ato (Bautista). I skimmed through the script and right away I said yes. It was an easy yes for me,” he shared.

Jake said playing the alter ego of somebody normal was a big acting challenge for him. “Gusto ko makuha yung essence ni tito Dido kasi siya yung nagiging ako dito so kailangan ko siyang kopyahin. So yun. Nakatulong sa akin kasi si tito Dido sobrang intense din pag nagalit. Talagang isa sa tinatangkilik ko din sa industriya napakagaling na artista. Siguro kung may nagawa man ako dati, ako yung batang Christopher de Leon, mga ganun, mga batang version. Pero kasi ngayon siya yung ginagawa ko eh. Nagiging ako siya. Hindi siya yung pagiging batang version so kailangan kopyang kopya ko. Yun yung pinaka naging interesting at pinaka naging challenging dun sa role,” he explained.

Scorpio is directed by Ato Bautista, while Aswang is directed by Erin Pascual and co-produced by Paulo Avelino.

Catch Sitsit on the iWant TFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com starting October 31.