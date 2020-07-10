“Jake Cuenca tests negative for COVID-19, ready to work again”

‘Love Lockdown’ actor Jake Cuenca shares the result of his recent COVID-19 test.

After doing the iWant digital movie Love Lockdown while doing home quarantine with girlfriend Kylie Verzosa, Jake Cuenca is ready to go back to work in the field as he shared the results of his COVID-19 test last July 9, Thursday.

The Kapamilya actor shared the happy news with his followers through his Instagram Stories. The 32-year-old started his day early with a seven kilometer run near his home before receiving the results of his test.