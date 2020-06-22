“Jake Ejercito marks 102nd day spent with daughter Ellie”

Having spent three whole months quarantined with his daughter Ellie—this is what Jake Ejercito sees as the silver lining in the current situation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The son of former President Joseph “Erap” Estrada made this statement in his latest Instagram post uploaded last Saturday, where he shared his precious bonding moments with Ellie, his child with his former girlfriend, actress Andi Eigenmann.

“The silver lining in all this is having spent 102 straight days with her as opposed to the usual sched. The days were long and tough, but she’s been a reminder that the world still is beautiful—and better than Mars,” he said.

Jake has been looking after Ellie in Manila since the start of the lockdown in mid-March.

Andi, who is based in Siargao, earlier said that the quarantine imposed in Luzon to contain the spread of the COVID-19 has kept her from being able to pick up her daughter.

She said that she is longing for the day that she would be reunited with Ellie.

“I miss you sooo much my girl! No matter the distance, you are always always in my heart. I can’t wait for us to laugh and goof around again together REAL SOON!” she said.