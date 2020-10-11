James Blake Is Teasing New Tunes

James Blake is teasing new music via his Instagram and it looks like it’s arriving this coming Wednesday. The English songwriter and producer has been teasing a new project titled Before.

He shared two IG stories. One was a video of an old call centre, with a UK and a US hotline number displayed, and the other a repost of posters for the project which show the date: 14.10.20.

The hotlines feature an automated voice that directs callers through to beforeep.com, which redirects to James Blake’s website. There, a timer can be found, counting down to Wednesday, 14th October.

The same posters seen in Blake’s story have been posted on Reddit too.

The new, presumably EP will follow up his 2019 release, Assume Form. So far this year, we’ve received singles ‘Are You Even Real?’, ‘You’re Too Precious’, and a Frank Ocean cover ‘Godspeed’ from James Blake.

We’ve also been blessed with a bunch of covers. This year he’s covered Stevie Wonder, Joy Division, and Frank Ocean, Radiohead and Billie Eilish.

Listen to his latest release, the incredibly special ‘Godspeed’ below, watch this space for his Wednesday drop, and find the countdown here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]