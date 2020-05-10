James Blake Shares Cover Of ‘Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer’ By Stevie Wonder

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on May 10, 2020

James Blake has uploaded the latest in his series of covers recorded in isolation, this time putting a soulful spin on a Stevie Wonder classic.

The British singer-songwriter performed ‘Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer’, originally recorded by Wonder in 1971.

The cover shows off Blake’s incredible chops, and he really does justice to the original tune, as he puts his trademark musical sensibility on the track.

Last month Blake opened up his social media to suggestions for covers to play. His fans responded resoundingly, sending in over 13,000 requests in just over two days.

“Fuck… 13,000 requests. WOW. Ok. Wasn’t expecting that. You lot are amazing. Well… I’ve got a lot to listen to and choose from…”

Fuck… 13,000 requests. WOW. Ok. Wasn’t expecting that. You lot are amazing. Thankyou for that response. Well.. I’ve got a lot to listen to and choose from. I’m on it. Thankyou again.

❤️ — James Blake (@jamesblake) April 29, 2020

Among other home-recorded covers during the coronavirus outbreak, Blake previously covered Frank Ocean, Radiohead and Billie Eilish in one session, and Joy Division in another.

He also debuted a new song called ‘Say What You Will’ during the latter stream.

James Blake’s last officially released single was titled ‘You’re Too Precious’ and it was released in April. That song was the first new music we’d heard from Blake since his 2019 album Assume Form.

Check out the Stevie Wonder cover below: