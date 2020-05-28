James Blunt’s 2020 Australian Tour With Jason Mraz Has Been Cancelled

James Blunt was scheduled to tour Australia this November with Jason Mraz in tow, but organisers have since confirmed the shows are cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Frontier Touring regret to advise that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Government restrictions, the planned November 2020 Australian and New Zealand tour by James Blunt, with special guest Jason Mraz, has been cancelled,” reads a statement from promoters Frontier Touring.

“James and Jason would like to thank fans for their understanding and both look forward to returning to Australia and New Zealand at a future date.”

The Aussie headline dates were scheduled to kick off with a show in Melbourne mid-November, with a Sydney show two nights later. Blunt was also scheduled to perform at a series of a day on the green events throughout the country, which have now also been cancelled. The planned tour was in support of Blunt’s most recent album, last year’s Once Upon a Mind.

Ticketholders will be refunded automatically.