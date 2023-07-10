James Marriott Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

Brighton artist James Marriott has locked in two shows in Australia later this year, marking his first-ever headline dates in the country. The singer and guitarist will play at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville on Saturday, 14th October, and then at the Prince Bandroom in Melbourne on Wednesday, 18th October.

Marriott is heading down under following the release of his debut EP Bitter Tongues, which arrived in June last year. It was a long-awaited release from the artist, who rose to fame on YouTube back in 2012.

James Marriott: ‘So Long’

[embedded content]

Marriott posted covers, along with various meme and commentary videos – he turned his attention to a music career only a couple of years ago, releasing the single ‘Slow Down’ in 2020. He’s been touring solidly around the UK since the release of Bitter Tongues, and has recently revealed that a debut album is on the way. First single ‘So Long’ was dropped in June.

“It’s called Are We There Yet and it’s an album that I’ve been working on for a very long time,” Marriott told Sheflive in March. “There is a couple of songs that I played [on tour] that are off that album.

“The first single is going to be ‘So Long’ which we love as a band. We love playing that song and I think it’s probably the best song I’ve ever written. I am very happy with it, and that should be out within the next couple of months really.

“We should be done over the summer at some point, and release it towards the end of the year.”

James Marriott Australian Tour Dates 2023

Saturday, 14th October – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 18th October – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 13th July.

