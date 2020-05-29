“James Reid and Nadine Lustre reportedly back together”

Rumors about James Reid and Nadine Lustre reportedly having gotten back together made rounds online after separate photos of the couple showing the same background made rounds online.

James Reid and Nadine Lustre reportedly got back together nearly five months since the real-life couple — dubbed JaDine — reportedly broke up.

Rumors about Nadine and James reportedly having gotten back together made rounds when separate photos of the couple showing the exact same couch as their backgrounds, started circulating online. Fans, on the other hand, claim that both photos were taken from Reid’s house where Lustre used to reside back when they were still together.

“Huli pero di kulong,” wrote one fan in a now viral post.

Meanwhile, in the May 29 episode of the online talk show #OKS4T, MJ Felipe said he reached out to both parties via text message to clear out the speculations about the current status of their relationship. Then again, MJ refused to reveal what the couple told him, saying it’s not yet the time for him to say it. DJ Jhai Ho, on the other hand, said a reliable source told him that the two are back together again.

Go to the 19:20 mark in the video below to know more about the the discussion.

It was in January this year when reports about the couple’s breakup first surfaced. It was later confirmed in a joint statement on Tonight with Boy Abunda.