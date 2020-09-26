“James Reid goes to Nueva Ecija to support Department of Agriculture’s PAG-AHON program”

DOA Ambassador for Food Security James Reid joins the PAG-AHON program launch in Nueva Ecija this month.

After being welcomed last May as the new Department of Agriculture Ambassador of Food Security, James Reid shared an update on the PAG-AHON program, the first project he is working on with the government agency along with Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

Let’s grow!🌱 #JamesReid is Department of Agriculture’s newest Ambassador of Food Security. 😮 DA Sec. @DarAgriculture , other officials, and @tellemjaye led the launch of the #PlantPlantPlant program earlier today. 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/jD7z1tNvzX — PIA-NCR (@PIA_NCR) May 26, 2020

On his Instagram account last September 25, James shared, “Been planting a lot of seeds. Wait till you see what grows!

“In Nueve Ecija for the launch of the PAG-AHON Program with Sec Dar. #letsgrow #plantplantplant”

During the DOA event last May, the new Food Security ambassador said during his speech, “I believe that the access to healthy, fresh food ia s basic right that should be afforded by every Filipino. It’s our farmers and fisherfolk who are the ones protecting this right. They are the unsung heroes of our country, the backbone and heartbeat of the economy. I want to encourage all of us to support efforts and dedication of farmers and fisherfolks who work tirelessly to provide food we put on the table. Let us now take this for granted.”

The 27-year-old actor also posted on social media about his new work.

“LETS GROOOW. Thank you to the Department of Agriculture and Secretary Dar for trusting me with the role of Ambassador of Food Security. Thanks for the gift. Can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on during quarantine!”

James first joined showbiz in 2010 after he emerged as Big Winner of Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash. After starring in a slew of successful movies and TV series, James also ventured into the music industry, releasing three studio albums as well as launching his own music label, Careless in 2017 along with fellow PBB alumi and close friend Bret Jackson.