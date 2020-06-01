“James Reid, Nadine Lustre spotted together anew”

James Reid and Nadine Lustre reportedly went to a tent set up location of a company offering products and services needed in the fight against COVID-19.

On the same day rumors about James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s rekindled romance made rounds online, a photo of the couple from an event dated March 4 also surfaced on social media.

READ: James Reid and Nadine Lustre reportedly back together

International Sanitization and Protection Suppliers (ISPS), a products and services company offering products essential in fighting COVID-19 such as disinfectants and test kits, shared a photo of the couple from their headquarters.

“#JamesReid and #NadineLustre were spotted at one of ISPS tent set up locations last May 4, 2020,” wrote ISPS in an Instagram post.

Rumors about Nadine and James reportedly having gotten back together made rounds when separate photos of the couple showing the exact same couch and carpet as their backgrounds started circulating online.

DJ Jhai Ho, in an episode of ABS-CBN’s online show OKS4T, said a reliable source told him the two are indeed together again.