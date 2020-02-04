“James Reid, Nadine Lustre talk about each other in post-break up interview”

Former couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre had nothing but good words to say about each other in their first interview ever since confirming their break-up last January 20.

In the latest issue of local fashion magazines Mega and Mega Man, where they appear as cover stars, both James and Nadine talked about their decision to call it quits after being together for almost four years, and what they still mean to each other despite their failed relationship.

“I am not sure who I am without Nadine yet,” confessed James in the interview, which was published online (LINK: https://megaman.onemega.com/his-next-act-james-reid-clues-us-in-on-what-lies-ahead-for-him/) on Monday.

“We’ve been in a love team for so long. And that’s been my whole life. I can’t even begin to think of who I am or what I’m supposed to be outside of that love team. Which is scary. And that’s why I said I got a lot of figuring out to do. But as far as aspirations go, I’d like to just get to know myself better and become more independent,” he added.

The actor stressed that he still loves Nadine, only this time, his “perspective on love has broadened.”

“People might say I’m a bit heartless. I don’t want it to seem like me wanting to know who I am without Nadine is the only reason. There are too many to point out, but that’s all I’m able to share without going into depth,” he said.

For her part, Nadine readily admitted that she was “unhappy and unfulfilled” with how things were going in her life for the past year—including her relationship with James. She wanted to change things, and so, she overcame her fears and decided to leave.

Still, the actress has nothing but love for her former boyfriend.

“James is the security blanket,” she was quoted as saying in the interview.

“He’s the first person to come and rescue… I’ve learned so much from him. I’m always going to be thankful that that guy came into my life, no matter what happens,” she added.