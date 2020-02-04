“James Reid, Nadine Lustre talk about each other in post-break up interview”

Former couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre had nothing but good words to say about each other in their first interview ever since confirming their break-up last January 20.
Former couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre had nothing but good words to say about each other in their first interview ever since confirming their break-up last January 20.
In the latest issue of local fashion magazines Mega and Mega Man, where they appear as cover stars, both James and Nadine talked about their decision to call it quits after being together for almost four years, and what they still mean to each other despite their failed relationship.
“I am not sure who I am without Nadine yet,” confessed James in the interview, which was published online (LINK: https://megaman.onemega.com/his-next-act-james-reid-clues-us-in-on-what-lies-ahead-for-him/) on Monday.
It has been four years since MEGA last crossed paths with #James Reid (@james). Back then, he was one half of the most prominent love team of the time, with several projects lined up and a fast-rising career desired by many. Now, at the colorful and festive country of Brazil, James joins us in an exclusive tell-all of his recent and future travails—his career in music, his relationship with #NadineLustre, and his much-awaited plans for the future, the artist ingénue speaks up, sharing his truth with no reservations. Download the digital version worldwide now via Flip100, Magzter, Press Reader and Zinio. Print copy available in all National Bookstores nationwide on February 8. You may also place your orders via email at [email protected] or buy online via Lazada and Shopee. Photography by DOOKIE DUCAY Creative direction SUKI SALVADOR and JANN PASCUA Fashion direction and Styling LYN ALUMNO assisted by RJ ROQUE Story by PIPO GONZALES Grooming PONG NIU Hair JAN EDROSALAN Produced by ARCHIE CARRASCO and JANINE RECTO Sittings editor PEEWEE REYES-ISIDRO Shoot coordination THEA MARTIN and ANGELA JACOB Shoot assistant MJ ALMERO Shot on location at RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL Special thanks to BRAZIL PRODUCTION SERVICES Seafoam oversized suit with acrylic chains by FRANCIS LIBIRAN, all gold chains and rings by COLD GOLD and leather trainers by LOUIS VUITTON #MakingMEGAinRio
A post shared by MEGA Man (@megaman_magazine) on Feb 2, 2020 at 8:35pm PST
“We’ve been in a love team for so long. And that’s been my whole life. I can’t even begin to think of who I am or what I’m supposed to be outside of that love team. Which is scary. And that’s why I said I got a lot of figuring out to do. But as far as aspirations go, I’d like to just get to know myself better and become more independent,” he added.
The actor stressed that he still loves Nadine, only this time, his “perspective on love has broadened.”
“People might say I’m a bit heartless. I don’t want it to seem like me wanting to know who I am without Nadine is the only reason. There are too many to point out, but that’s all I’m able to share without going into depth,” he said.
For her part, Nadine readily admitted that she was “unhappy and unfulfilled” with how things were going in her life for the past year—including her relationship with James. She wanted to change things, and so, she overcame her fears and decided to leave.
Still, the actress has nothing but love for her former boyfriend.
“I like being myself. I don’t like it when people tell what I should be doing. I don’t like it when people try to fit me in their own mold.” Straight talk is something Nadine is known for. Ask her about those photos and videos floating around of her smoking, drinking, partying and the countless risqué bikini photos she shares on Instagram. She fires back, thoughtful and candid. Our MEGA February 2020 cover star #NadineLustre (@nadine) brings the heat to the sweltering streets of Rio de Janeiro in fiery fashion, no less. Download the digital version worldwide now via Flip100, Magzter, Press Reader and Zinio. Print copy available in all National Bookstores nationwide on February 8. You may also place your orders via email at [email protected] or buy online via Lazada and Shopee. Photography DOOKIE DUCAY Creative direction SUKI SALVADOR and JANN PASCUA Fashion direction and styling LYN ALUMNO assisted by RJ ROQUE Beauty direction TRINA EPILEPSIA BOUTAIN and MARELLA RICKETTS Story by TRINA EPILEPSIA BOUTAIN Makeup PONG NIU Hair JAN EDROSALAN Nails MIMI QUI REYES Produced by ARCHIE CARRASCO and JANINE RECTO Sittings editor PEEWEE REYES-ISIDRO Shoot coordination THEA MARTIN and ANGELA JACOB Shoot assistant MJ ALMERO Shot on location at RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL Special thanks to BRAZIL PRODUCTION SERVICES White blazer with cutouts by NERIC BELTRAN, Clash ring MM PG, Clash bracelet SM PG by CARTIER #Cartier #MEGAVivoMoments #LustrousPH #BYSCosmetics #MakingMEGAinRio
A post shared by MEGA (@mega_magazine) on Feb 2, 2020 at 8:01pm PST
“James is the security blanket,” she was quoted as saying in the interview.
“He’s the first person to come and rescue… I’ve learned so much from him. I’m always going to be thankful that that guy came into my life, no matter what happens,” she added.