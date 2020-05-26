“James Reid named Department of Agriculture’s Ambassador of Food Security”

James Reid expressed his gratitude to the Department of Agriculture for trusting him to take on the role.

The Department of Agriculture has recently named James Reid as their Ambassador of Food Security.

On Tuesday, May 26, the Department of Agriculture led by Secretary William Dar and other key officials, welcomed Reid at the launch of the agency’s #PlantPlantPlant program.

Let’s grow!🌱 #JamesReid is Department of Agriculture’s newest Ambassador of Food Security. 😮 DA Sec. @DarAgriculture , other officials, and @tellemjaye led the launch of the #PlantPlantPlant program earlier today. 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/jD7z1tNvzX — PIA-NCR (@PIA_NCR) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Reid shared a photo of him with the “gift” he received from the Department of Agriculture — thanking the agency for trusting him to take on the role of promoting food security in the country.

He wrote: “LETS GROOOW. Thank you to the Department of Agriculture and Secretary Dar for trusting me with the role of Ambassador of Food Security. Thanks for the gift. Can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on during quarantine!”

The Department of Agriculture is currently celebrating the Farmers’ and Fisherfolks’ month.