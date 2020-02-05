“James Reid, Nancy McDonie prepare for new series”

James Reid and Nancy McDonie of K-pop girl group Momoland have started taking an acting workshop in preparation for their new series, “The Soulmate Project.”

On Instagram, Dreamscape shared photos of the two during the first day of their workshop for the upcoming teleserye to be produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment.

Earlier this week, a sneak peek from their first photoshoot for “The Soulmate Project” was also revealed, giving fans a glimpse of their promising chemistry as the newest love team in town.

In a recent interview, Nancy, who is acting in a drama for the first time, revealed that filming of the project is scheduled to start in February. The show, she said, will be partly set in the Philippines, as well as in South Korea.

Antoinette Jadaone, who also helmed James’ “On the Wings of Love,” and “Till I Met You,” will be writing and directing this new project.