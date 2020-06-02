“James Reid on Nadine Lustre: ‘She’s one of the strongest women I know’”

James Reid noted how Nadine Lustre’s experiences in the past made her one of the strongest women he has ever known.

It seems all is well between James Reid and Nadine Lustre. But are they together again?

Amid speculations that the two of them are back in each other’s arms, James and Nadine graced a joint interview on Monday, June 1 — a first since announcing their breakup in January.

For days now, James and Nadine’s alleged rekindled romance has been the subject of discussion online after separate photos of them with the same carpet and couch as backgrounds made rounds online.

The couple ignited speculations about them having gotten back together after they were spotted at a company offering products and services essential in the fight against COVID-19.

In a recent virtual joint interview streamed via MYX Philippines’ official Facebook page, the former couple talked about all things in between including how they’ve been spending time during the lockdown, their love for the environment, and new music, among others. Then again, it was not discussed whether or not they are together again.

Although the couple appeared to be at two different locations, many fans are convinced that the two of them are in the same house — with many referring to their respective backgrounds as the “mahiwagang wall.” Several others pointed out that they can hear the same background noise throughout the entire live session.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, James and Nadine shared their excitement to be releasing the songs from the latter’s upcoming full-length album.

On what the theme of the highly-anticipated album would be, James said: “We’re focusing mainly on empowerment and self-love.”

James, who referred to Nadine as “one of the strongest women I know,” pointed out that the album is particularly personal for her because it tells stories of things she has gone through in the past.

“It’s Nadine’s experience. She’s one of the strongest women that I know. She’s been through so much, and I’ve seen her grow. The inspiration was all there. It was really just getting the people together to help tell that story,” James said.

Nadine, a staunch advocate of mental health awareness, openly shared what inspired her to put the kind of music that she will be releasing in the coming months.

“This is the perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire people who listen to my music,” she stated. “She went on: “The album is very personal because it’s all about what I went through, my experiences.”

Meanwhile, James Reid and Nadine Lustre are nominated at the MYX Music Awards 2020 for Music Video of the Year for “Summer” and Urban Video of the Year for “Fiend.”