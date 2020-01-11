“James Reid posts a sweet photo with Nadine Lustre in Benguet”

‘Soulmate Project’ actor James Reid starts off the year enjoying the outdoors with Nadine Lustre and friends.

Amidst rumors of his breakup with Nadine Lustre before New Year, James Reid shared a sweet photo of himself and Nadine enjoying the sunrise on top of Mt. Ulap in Benguet which he and their friends hiked up earlier this week. The Careless Music founder also shared a cryptic caption which hinted that things are okay with him and his real-life leading lady.

He wrote:

“I’ve come to understand that what we’re looking for is found in the absence of searching

And the answer found in the absence of questions.

If you know what I mean, it’s time to tune in.

If you don’t… then aren’t you lucky.

So this is me, tuning in 🧙🏻♂️ ️”