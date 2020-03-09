“James Reid shows support for good friend Sam Concepcion and his musical ‘Joseph the Dreamer’”

James Reid catches the last leg of Sam Concepcion’s recent musical and visits his friend backstage.

Having known each other for several years now, James Reid proved just how good of a friend he really is to Sam Concepcion last March 8, Sunday. The Soulmate Project star showed support for Sam by watching his show Joseph the Dreamer musical at the Globe auditorium in BGC. According to the Instagram account of @stagestalents, James went backstage to congratulate his friend after watching the show. The two enjoyed a chat outside Sam’s dressing room after the curtain call.

The caption said, “BACKSTAGE EXCLUSIVE!

@james goes backstage to congratulate @sam_concepcion for his superb performance on “Joseph the Dreamer” 😎 These two are not only the best of friends but support each other’s craft…more like brothers!! 🙌👊 “Joseph The Dreamer” closes today March 8 3PM & 8PM.”