“James Reid to join California music festival, Teen Vogue confirms”
James Reid will join other Asian acts such as WINNER’s Minho and Malaysian singer Yuna in the said music festival.
Kapamilya singer James Reid is among the confirmed acts who will perform in the inaugural Overpass Music Festival happening next year.
According to Teen Vogue, Overpass Music Festival will bring together artists from different cultures with predominantly Asian backgrounds.
Apart from James Reid, another Filipino artist, rapper and singer-songwriter Curtismith will also be performing at the massive music festival.
Curtismith has worked with Kiana Valenciano in the past for the latter’s single “Does She Know.” He is also the boyfriend of Ogie Alcasid’s daughter Leila.
Meanwhile, other performers at the said music festival include South Korean singer and WINNER member Minho, Thai artist Phum Viphurit, and Malaysian artist Yuna.
American singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko, on the other hand, is set to headline the said highly-anticipated event.
Overpass Music Festival is happening on March 7, 2020 at the Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California, U.S.A.
General Admission tickets sell at $160 (P8,122.48) and while VIP wristbands sell at $300 (15,229.65).