“James Reid to join fellow Asian artists in livestream event for COVID-19 relief”

James Reid is one of the Asian artists featured in a livestream event that aims to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the xenophobia affecting Asian communities during the ongoing crisis.

Dubbed the IDENTITY: Project Blue Marble, the eight-hour event will stream live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PST (5 a.m. in Philippine time) on Saturday, May 30.

The event features special guests Andrew Yang, Sung Kang, E-Man, Rei Ami, Kelly Hu, Jeremy Lin, Prabal Gurung, and Rupi Kaur, among others. Meanwhile, other performers include Agnez Mo, Dumbfoundead, Hyolyn, H1GR MUSIC, P-Lo, MILCK, Vanness Wu, Year of the Ox, Yultron, and Yuna.

All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way, a non-profit organization based in Virginia that aims to “fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community”, particularly its efforts to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing protective gear, food, disinfection and sanitation, and financial support in certain areas.