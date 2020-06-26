“James Younghusband retires from football: ‘Time to say goodbye’”

Former Philippine Azkals player James Younghusband hangs up his jersey this year after 15 years with the national soccer team.

After 15 years of playing for the men’s national football team known as the Philippine Azkals, James Younghusband announced his official retirement from the sport in an Instagram post last June 25, Thursday. The 33-year-old athlete-model is the older brother of Phil Younghusband and have both been playing for the national team since 2005 as forward and midfielder.

After moving to the Philippines in 2011, aside from the Azkals, James has also played for other teams like Meralco Manila, Davao Aguilas, and Ceres-Negros. James’s last stint on the national team was in last year’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.

On his Instagram account, the 33-year-old athlete wrote, “Time to say goodbye. Thank you for the amazing memories. I have loved playing this game.

Thank you to my family, bosses, managers, coaches, team mates, opponents and all my supporters who have been part of my professional career.

I feel lucky to have experienced wonderful memories and thankful for every moment of my time with my clubs and country. 🇵🇭 ️ Thank you @loyolameralcosparks @davaoaguilasfc @ceresnegrosfc @chelseafc @theazkalsph @phifootballfederation”