Jamie T Announces New Album, The Theory Of Whatever

2022 is set to be a big year for British fave, Jamie T.

Not only is his classic debut record Panic Prevention turning 15 (yes, it’s been that long), but the songwriter and performer is also set to release a new collection of material in The Theory Of Whatever.

The record is the long-awaited fifth album from Jamie T, announced via a brief trailer tease on social media.

“The main aim of this trailer is to reintroduce Jamie and seize what’s coming, getting fans and new people excited and engaged,” he says in the video, which can be viewed below.

“The length of it should be a minute or a minute and a half. So on that note ladies and gentlemen, I give you my new album The Theory of Whatever.”