Jamie xx Releases New Single ‘KILL DEM’ Ahead Of Dec-Jan Australian Tour

English producer Jamie xx has unveiled his second new single of the year. Dubbed ‘KILL DEM’ it follows on from April’s ‘Let’s Do It Again’ which arrived after a two-year silence.

Musically, the track sees Jamie xx following in the same vein as previously released singles, utilising cut-up vocal elements which sit above a club-ready beat. As per a press release, the song was inspired by England’s Notting Hill Carnival, with Jamie looking back at “the energy of the parties and sound systems” he experienced since first attending the festival as a teenager.

Jamie xx – ‘KILL DEM’

“Been feeling all of the things when testing this track out at festivals this summer, trying to make it the best it could be,” he wrote alongside its release on social medial. “Many many memorable moments. I’m super happy to release it into the world today!”

The single also arrives just a few months before Jamie returns to Australia for his first tour of the country since 2016. Jamie will appear at Falls Festival in Melbourne, Byron Bay, and Fremantle, alongside the Heaps Good and Lost Paradise festivals in Adelaide and the central coast, respectively.

Currently, it’s been more than seven years since the release of Jamie xx’s last studio album, In Colour. During this time, he’s released a new album with The xx, before returning to his solo work in 2020 with new single ‘idontknow’, and harnessing production for the likes of Tyler, The Creator, bandmate Oliver Sim, and more.

